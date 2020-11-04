https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-harris-2020/2020/11/04/id/995422

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says “it is clear” that he and Kamala Harris will take the White House.

“After a long night of counting it is clear that we’re winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency,” Biden said Wednesday during a press conference in Wilmington, Del., after several major news outlets declared swing states Michigan and Wisconsin in his favor.

“I’m not here to declare that we’ve won. But I am here to report that when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.”

The Associated Press, CNN, NBC News and Fox News have all called Wisconsin and Michigan for Biden. Fox has Biden at 264 electoral votes, while ABC, CBS, NBC, Reuters, The New York Times and CNN register the former vice president with 253.

Newsmax has Biden ahead, 253-214.

“With all of the votes counted, we have won Wisconsin by 20,000 votes, virtually the same margin of President Trump won that state, four years ago,” Biden said. “In Michigan, we lead by over 35,000 votes, and it is growing, a substantially bigger margin than President Trump won Michigan in 2016… and I feel very good about Pennsylvania. Virtually all of the remaining ballots to be counted were cast by mail, and we’ve been winning 78 percent of votes cast by mail.”

He added: “We’ve flipped Arizona and the 2nd district of Nebraska.”

Pennsylvania has yet to be called by any major news organization, while only two news outlets say Biden has won Arizona.

“Only three presidential campaigns in the past have defeated an incumbent president. When it’s finished, God willing, we will be the fourth,” Biden said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

