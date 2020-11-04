http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/bGiqC52UIKc/

During a speech on Tuesday, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden stated that “we believe we’re on track to win this election.” And urged his supporters, “Keep the faith, guys. We’re going to win this.” But cautioned that tabulating the results is “going to go into maybe tomorrow morning, maybe even longer.”

Biden said, “We knew this was going to go long, but who knew we were going to go into maybe tomorrow morning, maybe even longer. But look, we feel good about where we are. We really do. I am here to tell you tonight we believe we’re on track to win this election. We knew because of the unprecedented early vote and the mail-in vote, it was going to take a while. We’re going to have to be patient, until we — the hard work of tallying votes is finished. And it ain’t over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted. But we’re feeling good. We’re feeling good about where we are.”

Biden expressed confidence that he will win Arizona and Minnesota, said he is “still in the game in Georgia,” and said he is “feeling real good about Wisconsin and Michigan.” Biden further declared that while it will take time, “we’re going to win Pennsylvania.” But also said that declaring a winner isn’t for either him or President Donald Trump to do.

Biden concluded by telling his supporters, “Keep the faith, guys. We’re going to win this.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

