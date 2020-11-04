https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/biden-launches-transition-team-website/

(WINS RADIO) — NEW YORK — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Wednesday launched a “transition team” website after securing projected wins in several key battleground states.

The website, which currently consists of just a landing page, says that the “American people will determine who will serve as the next President of the United States.”

“Votes are still being counted in several states around the country. The crises facing the country are severe — from a pandemic to an economic recession, climate change to racial injustice — and the transition team will continue preparing at full speed so that the Biden-Harris administration can hit the ground running on Day One,” the site adds.

