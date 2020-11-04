http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/wstEbjCsFN0/

Democrat candidate Cori Bush, a Black Lives Matter activist, won the race to represent Missouri’s 1st Congressional District on Tuesday and will become the state’s first black congresswoman.

Bush won 84 percent of votes in her race, defeating Republican nominee Anthony Rogers.

Bush described her victory as part of a “political revolution, echoing language used by the most openly left-wing Democrats. She describes herself as a Ferguson-made activist.

Mike Brown was murdered 2,278 days ago. We took to the streets for more than 400 days in protest. Today, we take this fight for Black Lives from the streets of Ferguson to the halls of Congress. We will get justice. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 4, 2020

To all the counted outs, the forgotten abouts, the marginalized, and the pushed asides. This is our moment. We came together to end a 52-year family dynasty. That’s how we build the political revolution. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 4, 2020

The New York Post speculated Bush will become the fifth member of “the Squad,” which includes Ocasio-Cortez and Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). It reported:

Bush got involved with the Black Lives Matter movement in 2014, when Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager, was shot and killed by a white police officer in Ferguson. She joined the protests that erupted in the wake of the shooting and soon began leading the protests in her Missouri district. Bush has remained engaged in protest work ever since, getting heavily involved in the recent protests surrounding the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Bush’s website features images of her attending Black Lives Matter protests, wearing a t-shirt with a “RESIST” message, hitting an tombstone-shaped model with the message “SMASH the PATRIARCHY,” and holding hands with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

