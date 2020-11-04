https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2020/11/blm-bosch-bosch-fawstin/
It’s called “Black Lives Matter” because Marxism Matters would get less $upport.
I suppose some people need this to be spelled out explicitly, about what really matters to “Black Lives Matter”. It’s not about blacks, it’s not about caring about black lives, it’s not about anything that the leftist media, socialist media, and leftist-run corporations who $ponsor this black supremacist terrorist group tell us it’s about. It’s about cold-blooded Anti-American Marxism, just as its black communist founders explicitly stated. And because they then scrubbed that fact from their official website, after they realized it hurt their “cause”, my cartoon is an explicit reminder.