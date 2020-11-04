https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/bloody-trump-back-kathy-griffin-retweets-severed-head/

“Tolerance” is in short supply among liberals across America these days, as they have unleashed their desire for murder and mayhem. All because President Trump. You know, the “Orange man bad” character.

As 2020 election results were being tabulated, documenting the president’s strong showing, both images and threats appeared.

Among the most vicious was Hollywood personality Kathy Griffin’s decision to repost a social media image of her holding a faked, decapitated head of the president.

She had been fired earlier by CNN for the original of the gory stunt.

The Sun described her as “stony-faced” in the image, holding “an effigy of Trump’s decapitated, bloodied head.”

Trump’s opinion on the stunt? Griffin is “sick” and should “be ashamed of herself.”

Then there was a social media posting from the Daily Show.

Do we have this technology yet? pic.twitter.com/jjqKemqFtO — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 4, 2020

It openly speculated about the complete vaporization of Florida, for the offense of allowing its majority to vote for President Trump.

Trevor Noah’s show posted the question, “Do we have this technology yet?” along with an edited video showing a “Star Wars” Death Star destroying a planet.

Only here was it was Florida “being obliterated,” a report said.

And just hours before the vote, a Yale psychiatry professor who has concluded from afar that President Trump is mentally ill, insisting he and his supporters should be locked up, suggested Trump-supporting parts of the nation should be completely demolished.

Evoking the Allies’ leveling of Dresden, Germany, in World War II, Bandy X. Lee says leveling major cites may be the only way to remove the “spell” Trump has cast on his backers.

In a thread on Twitter, Lee recalled that a reporter related to her a conversation with his grandfather, who had fled Nazi Germany, regarding the bombing of Dresden.

“He said – I remember this well – that it was a necessity, because nothing short of the sight of SEEING THEIR CITIES LEVELED would have broken the spell,” Lee wrote. “The German public, he said, was not open to reason. They could not be persuaded to abandon Hitler.”

Lee claimed America faces a similar dilemma.

“Needless to say, we are seeing the same phenomenon here, and every day that Donald Trump has exposure to the public, he spellbinds his followers ever more deeply, as mental health experts are precisely the ones banned from comment,” she wrote.

The Liberation Information blog noted Lee calls herself an “expert on global violence prevention.”

“This is what the leaders of ‘The Resistance’ are fantasizing about if Trump loses – subjecting his supporters to Soviet-style show trials, Truth and Reconciliation commissions and Dresden 2.0!” the blog said.

Lee recently declared, Salon reported, that judging from Trump’s behavior alone, “he meets criteria for a locked psychiatric facility.”

“Past violence often leads to future violence, and we now have a person who has committed mass killings, recklessly endangering life, if not engaging in negligent homicide,” she said.

Salon pointed out that Lee was assuming that the 200,000 U.S. deaths attributed to the Wuhan coronavirus were because of “Trump’s negligence.”

Authoritarian regimes such as the Soviet Union fine-tuned the political weaponization of psychiatry, confining many dissidents of sound mind to insane asylums for “involuntary evaluations” because of their political opposition.

Lee also has claimed that the president’s supporters are unstable.

