Former New York City mayor and presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s $100 million campaign to flip Florida failed, Newsweek reports.

President Donald Trump was able to win Florida again on election night.

Bloomberg spent about $1 billion on his brief presidential campaign earlier this year. He then allocated about $100 million in Florida to attack Trump in an attempt to boost Biden’s chances of winning the state.

Newsmax called the state of Florida in Trump’s favor just after 9 p.m. EST on election night. Fox News called the state for Trump around 11 p.m. EST.

Biden underperformed in Miami-Dade County, according to Newsweek. Bloomberg attempted to reach Black and Latino voters with television ads and direct mail in both English and Spanish.

One of the groups that received a boost from Bloomberg, New Florida Majority, told Newsweek the funding came too late.

“The biggest investment was from Bloomberg to help stand up our communities, but once again it’s the story of late investment,” Andrea Mercado, executive director of New Florida Majority, told Newsweek. “It happens when they realize what we know all along: that Florida is going to be close. But there are real limitations with what you can do with late money.”

She said the money helped place digital ads late in the race, but amid the coronavirus pandemic, noted that it was challenging to conduct a successful, meaningful field operation.

According to Bloomberg’s team, the goal of the money dump was to free up money for Biden’s campaign to spend in other states. Bloomberg adviser Kevin Sheekey told Newsweek another reason Bloomberg spent so much cash in Florida was to force the Trump campaign to spend money in Florida, too.

