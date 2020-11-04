https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-trump-needs-win-win-pennsylvania-arizona-nevada-wisconsin-michigan/

The Democrats, Big Tech, the media and some state election leaders are working together to steal this election from President Trump. The President is winning and he has an easy way to win.



All night last night the media got together and failed to call big states that showed Trump winning. The President led in Florida and Texas for hours, but the media would not call these states for Trump. This way the media could keep the narrative alive that Joe Biden was leading in the race.

President Trump won by more than 3% in Florida and 6% in Texas but the media would not call these two states for President Trump. This gave the impression that Biden was winning – which he is not.

As of this morning FOX News shows Biden up. But this is not the case. The President is up materially in North Carolina and Georgia with 94% of the votes in. These are locks for the President. On the other hand FOX shows Biden winning Arizona and there are still 16% of the votes left to count there. This mismanagement by FOX distorts the true picture of this election.

The New York Times also shows Biden ahead. They too show Georgia and North Carolina as not decided as well as Arizona.

The current picture is very good for the President. With the President winning North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania, the President will be way ahead in the electoral college voting sitting at 268 EC votes:

As things currently stand, assuming President Trump wins North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania, where he is well ahead, then he needs to win only one of either Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona or Nevada, to win the election.

Wisconsin and Michigan have massive fraud going on and will have to be recounted in Milwaukee and Detroit. We will know more about Arizona soon but it looks very good for the Trump campaign. The same goes with Nevada. Any one of these four states (Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin or Michigan) and Trump wins the election.

