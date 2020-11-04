https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-insider-advantage-calls-georgia-president-trump-called-hours-ago/

President Trump is leading in Georgia by 100,000 votes and has been for several hours.

It is virtually impossible for Democrats to make up the difference in the counties that are still open.

But the liberal media refused to call the state for Trump.

The plan was to intentionally make it appear that Trump was losing — even if he wasn’t.

But this morning comes good news.

Insider Advantage called Georgia for Trump.

Georgia insiders saying it’s ridiculous media are refusing to admit Trump has won the state. BREAKING NEWS: InsiderAdvantage calls Georgia for Trump https://t.co/i3swzpiVvx — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 4, 2020

