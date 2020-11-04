https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-joe-biden-wins-michigan-cnn-projects

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will win Michigan, CNN projects.

CNN is the first major media company to project a winner for Michigan. The state’s 16 electoral votes takes Biden’s total expected electoral vote count up to 253 versus President Trump’s 213.

“CNN PROJECTION: Joe Biden wins Michigan, reclaiming another “blue wall” state President Trump won in 2016 and narrowing Trump’s path to 270 electoral votes,” the network said in a tweet.

CNN PROJECTION: Joe Biden wins Michigan, reclaiming another “blue wall” state President Trump won in 2016 and narrowing Trump’s path to 270 electoral votes https://t.co/ahAuTVs5kN #CNNElection pic.twitter.com/INkHwki02Z — CNN (@CNN) November 4, 2020

Biden is currently leading Trump in the state as mail-in ballots continue to be counted. Mail-in ballot votes typically favor Democrats. The announcement that Biden will win the state comes as some questions surround the vote count in Michigan’s Antrim County. The problem is apparently not significant enough to change the expected outcome of the election, however.

Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy’s office said in a statement Wednesday:

Early this morning, the Antrim County Clerk, Sheryl Guy, became aware of apparently skewed results in the Unofficial Election Result tabulations. Since then, the Clerk’s Office has been reviewing the results and the multiple redundancies to search out any possible discrepancies. Staff is currently working with township officials and with Election Source, the company that provides the voting software programs and hardware. “By this afternoon, we expect to have a clear answer and a clear plan of action addressing any issue,” said Sheryl Guy, Antrim County Clerk. “Until then, we are asking all interested parties to bear with us while we get to the bottom of this.” Further information will be released as it becomes available throughout the day.

The Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit in Michigan to stop counting votes from mail-in ballots. Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien announced the development in a statement on Wednesday.

“As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be,” Stepien said. “President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law. We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted.”

“We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else,” he added.

CNN’s projection came moments after the Trump campaign declared its own victory in Pennsylvania. Trump is currently up in the state over Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by nearly 400,000 votes, or by about 8 points, with 82% of the vote in, according to The New York Times.

“We are declaring a victory in Pennsylvania. This is not based on gut or feel. This is based on math,” Stepien told reporters on a press call on Wednesday afternoon. Stepien argued that with the number of ballots still outstanding, and taking into consideration where those ballots are from, the campaign believes that Biden cannot make up the difference and overtake Trump in the state.

