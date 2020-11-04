https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-major-error-found-in-arizona-results

On Wednesday, a significant error was discovered that could affect the results of the presidential election in Arizona: Edison Research data, which major news organizations including The New York Times utilize to report voting results, reported that 98% of precincts in Arizona had been counted when in fact only 86% had been counted.

New York Times editor Patrick LaForge tweeted, “An error was found in the data feed from Edison Research (used by @nytimes and other news organizations) for Arizona results – 86 percent of ballots have ben counted, not 98%. NYT has not called the state for Biden, though he still leads.”

An error was found in the data feed from Edison Research (used by @nytimes and other news organizations) for Arizona results — 86 percent of ballots have been counted, not 98 percent. NYT has not called the state for Biden, though he still leads. https://t.co/mPDkiKsExQ — Patrick LaForge (@palafo) November 4, 2020

Asked what percent of the remaining ballots are mail-in and what percent were cast on election day, Laforge responded, “According to the link, 100 percent of the absentee ballots were already counted, but I think I’d wait for the data outlet to fix its data before taking that to the bank. Arizona is just waking up (time difference) and presumably officials there will be clarifying matters today.”

According to the link, 100 percent of the absentee ballots were already counted, but I think I’d wait for the data outlet to fix its data before taking that to the bank. Arizona is just waking up (time difference) and presumably officials there will be clarifying matters today. — Patrick LaForge (@palafo) November 4, 2020

“According to the Times, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has won 51 percent of the vote compared to President Trump’s 47.6 percent. More than 2.7 million votes have been reported,” The Hill noted.

National Journal editor-in-chief Jeff DuFour noted: “This gives some credence to the Trump camp’s argument in a call with reporters that it expects to pull ahead in Arizona, because most of the outstanding vote is in Trump-friendly territory.”

This gives some credence to the Trump camp’s argument in a call with reporters that it expects to pull ahead in Arizona, because most of the outstanding vote is in Trump-friendly territory. — Jeff Dufour (@dcdufour) November 4, 2020

