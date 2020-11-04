https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-maricopa-arizona-ballot-dump-happening-right-now/

The actual math points to a Trump triumph in Arizona, here are the numbers. Stay the course, patriots!#ChalkTalk pic.twitter.com/wIFUSt4XKW — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 4, 2020

At least 600,000 ballots remained to be counted, according to an Arizona Republic survey of country recorders.

County recorders had told The Republic early Wednesday that they had at least 400,000 ballots remaining to count, but Maricopa County officials didn’t yet know the number of mail-in ballots dropped off on Election Day.

Megan Gilbertson, the Elections Department spokeswoman, confirmed the number of mail-in ballots dropped off on Election Day totaled between 160,000 and 180,000. That along with additional information from the state’s rural counties pushed the number of ballots left to count above 600,000.

The Republic obtained figures from 12 of Arizona’s 15 counties, and not all of those election officials were able to provide a full tally of outstanding early and provisional ballots. Three counties still had not confirmed their totals on Wednesday morning. About 450,000 of the state’s uncounted ballots are in Maricopa County.

Maricopa County’s total of uncounted ballots now stands at:

248,000 early ballots that arrived on Monday and Tuesday.

160,000 to 180,000 early ballots that were dropped off on Election Day.

18,000 provisional ballots, about 10,000 of which are from Election Day and the remainder from early voting.

Provisional ballots are given to voters who can’t verify their ID at the polls or who received a mail-in ballot but decided to vote in person. Election officials must verify a voter’s registration before the provisional ballot is counted.

Maricopa plans to release ballot totals twice on Wednesday: At 7 p.m. and potentially again after 10:30 p.m.

The AZSOS has updated their official outstanding ballots, of which I will do a full rundown after 7.

I had Maricopa at an estimate of 390k. The official estimate is 420,596. — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) November 5, 2020

Those ballots that dropped from Pima are election day voters. This is good news for Biden. Trump carried election day in the state’s bluest county 67.7 to 30.5. Early vote was 53.7 Biden to 44.9 Trump (and much larger). Biden has the county by nearly 100k votes. https://t.co/40E3fnePKx — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) November 5, 2020

In 45 minutes, we will be getting in the ballpark of 50k ballots from Maricopa county, another drop will several hours later of about the same amount. These ballots are mostly from this weekend (I’m told Thursday on). — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) November 5, 2020

