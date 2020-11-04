https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-north-carolina-officials-will-not-announce-results-november-12th-will-prevent-trump-reaching-270/

President Trump is ahead by by 1.4% and 77,000 in North Carolina.

For the past 16 hours the state of North Carolina sat on their totals.

They are not updating the vote and not giving the state to Donald Trump.

Now late this afternoon North Carolina announced they will not announce their results until next week.

They will not allow President Trump to get to 270 electoral votes.

NC won’t update their total vote count until November 12th. This is bullshit. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) November 4, 2020

TRENDING: SEVEN Milwaukee Wards Report More Presidential Votes than Registered Voters — State Voter Turnout Is Nearly 90% Which Is Virtually Impossible

This is the Democrat coup in action.

NC won’t update their total vote count until November 12th. This is bullshit. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) November 4, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

