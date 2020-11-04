https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/pennsylvania-court-allow-gop-observers-closer-access-ballot-counting?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A ruling Thursday morning by an appellate court in Pennsylvania guarantees that Republican observers can watch the ballot counts in the state, according to the Trump campaign. They had purportedly been kept as far away 100 feet.

“I can’t stress enough how big a victory this is,” said Justin Clark, Team Trump’s deputy campaign manager.

