https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/11/04/breaking-sen-susan-collins-defies-polls-wins-reelection-n1125304

Senator Susan Collins, who was in for the fight of her political life in Maine, has won reelection. Moments ago she revealed in a news conference that her challenger, Sara Gideon, had called her to concede.

“I just received a very gracious call from Sara Gideon conceding the race. I want to publicly thank Sara for her call. We had a good talk,” Collins said.

Sen. Susan Collins has won re-election in Maine

pic.twitter.com/5wyB4ySYAL — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 4, 2020

Collins was another vulnerable Republican that Democrats saw a chance to unseat, particularly after her vote to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018. According to Business Insider, Gideon raised “an eye-popping sum of $69.5 million, spent $48.8 million, and has $20.6 million in cash on hand.” Collins only raised “$24.1 million, spent $22.3 million, and had $4.4 million in cash on hand by the end of 2020’s third quarter on September 30.”

Her victory was also yet another indictment of the polling industry, as she never had a lead in any poll.

Collins’s victory narrows the Democrats’ path to controlling the Senate considerably.

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can continue telling the truth about the 2020 election? Join PJ Media VIP TODAY and use the promo code LAWANDORDER to get 25% off your VIP membership.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

