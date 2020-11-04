https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-steve-kornacki-analyzes-brand-new-3rd-bucket-of-ballots-from-maricopa-county-and-rachel-maddow-is-frightened/

Posted by Kane on November 4, 2020 10:18 pm

From MSNBC in the the last 30 minutes

Tim Murtaugh — Trump will win Arizona and Pennsylvania



This twitter account has all the Maricopa dumps as they happen tonight…

Steve Cortes explains the math on Arizona leading to Trump victory…

