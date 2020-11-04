https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-steve-kornacki-analyzes-brand-new-3rd-bucket-of-ballots-from-maricopa-county-and-rachel-maddow-is-frightened/
From MSNBC in the the last 30 minutes
Rachel Maddow’s reaction to realizing President Trump is on track to win Arizona: “Oh God!” pic.twitter.com/60KZ2sT8ja
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) November 5, 2020
Tim Murtaugh — Trump will win Arizona and Pennsylvania
This twitter account has all the Maricopa dumps as they happen tonight…
Steve Cortes explains the math on Arizona leading to Trump victory…