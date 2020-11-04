https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-trump-campaign-files-suit-michigan-massive-dump-ballots-biden-suddenly-appear-overnight/

The Trump campaign on Wednesday announced it filed suit in Michigan after a massive dump of ballots for Joe Biden appeared overnight.

“As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be. President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law,” Trump’s camp said in a statement.

“We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access.”

Trump campaign statement on #Michigan lawsuit pic.twitter.com/T7FSfp3MVA — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) November 4, 2020

Last night Michigan halted counting ballots after Fox News called Arizona for Joe Biden early on.

Suddenly 200,000 ballots for Biden appeared in a midnight ballot dump.

Notice the vertical blue line showing the massive ballot dump for Biden.

This is blatant fraud.

