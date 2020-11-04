https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-trump-campaign-manager-wisconsin-irregularities-president-within-threshold-request-recount-will-immediately/

President Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepein on Wednesday released a statement on Wisconsin and the obvious steal taking place in The Badger State.

Last night President Trump had a sizable lead in Wisconsin but this morning Sleepy Joe somehow took the lead.

Wisconsin paused counting ballots last night then all of a sudden a huge dump of votes all for Biden was reported.

Notice the steep vertical blue line when Biden’s ballot dump was counted — 100% of the votes found were for Joe Biden.

TRENDING: Voter Fraud in Michigan – Massive Dump of Over 200,000 Ballots for Biden All the Sudden Appear Overnight

This is blatant fraud.

“There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results. The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so,” Bill Stepien said.

BREAKING: Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien: “There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results. The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.” pic.twitter.com/cNy0HHlXCF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 4, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

