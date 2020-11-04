https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-trump-campaign-takes-legal-action-against-state-of-pennsylvania-over-election-results/

BIDEN IN CAROLINA: ‘My Name is Joe Biden, I’m a Democratic Candidate for the United States Senate’

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.25.20

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-ridden campaign in South Carolina this week; bizarrely telling the crowd he’s running for the United States Senate.

“My name is Joe Biden. I’m a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate. Look me over, if you like what you see, help out. If not, vote for the other Biden,” he told supporters just days before the South Carolina primary.

Biden made similar comments earlier this month, delivering a speech in Nevada where he called for innovative solutions like they’ve implemented “Here in California.”

“The new technologies are capable of doing so much more. For example, there’s no reason why -at our ports- we don’t have solar capacity to be able to make sure we save a lot of energy, create a lot of new jobs for people out there, just like here in California… I mean… here in Nevada,” said Biden.

“Here in California” – Joe Biden, while in Nevada pic.twitter.com/77zMaSWynG — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) February 16, 2020

Watch Biden’s comments above.