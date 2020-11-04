https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2020/11/02/photos-joe-biden-campaigns-with-anti-fracking-advocate-lady-gaga-in-pennsylvania/

Pop star and anti-fracking advocate Lady Gaga campaigned with Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Monday afternoon, together with several local student activists.

Gaga had previously teased that she would be appearing in one of the battleground states before the election, announcing her travels while wearing camouflage next to a pickup truck and crushing a can of beer in an effort to appeal to swing voters.

When she revealed that Pennsylvania was her destination, the Trump campaign noted that Lady Gaga had been a passionate opponent of fracking, the new technology that has fueled a jobs boom in Pennsylvania’s oil and gas industry.

The Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce criticized Gaga’s view in a statement to Breitbart News: “Calls to ban this industry are shortsighted and send the wrong message. All facets of Pennsylvanian’s diverse energy portfolio have a role to play in moving our economy forward.”

On Monday, Gaga and the former Vice President spoke to a handful of people in Pittsburgh:

I’ll be speaking just after 7 ET and performing right before the incredible @JoeBiden speaks at 8:30 ET watch on https://t.co/sJaeM9yISF I HAVE SOME THINGS TO SAY #vote #BidenHarris2020 love you Pennsylvania! ❤️ so excited to sing for you! pic.twitter.com/EkzfDRYWWc — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 2, 2020

Joe Biden and Lady Gaga greeting students at University of Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/mmUFM1FHO2 — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) November 2, 2020

Joe Biden just popped to visit some student organizers in Pittsburgh with @ladygaga pic.twitter.com/feZIcCMpPv — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) November 2, 2020

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, was also scheduled to appear at a drive-in rally for Biden later on Monday.

Cars are filling in the lot outside of Heinz Field on the North Shore for Joe Biden’s Election Day eve event with Lady Gaga. pic.twitter.com/DFM9xnOIzi — Alexandra Wimley (@alexandrawimley) November 2, 2020

Pennsylvania, with 20 Electoral College votes, is being courted by both presidential campaigns. Trump won it in 2016.

