No matter who ends up winning the presidency, one thing is clear: The polling industry is in deep, deep trouble:

RIP the polling industry. — Caroline Baum (@cabaum1) November 4, 2020

If pollsters had any sense of decency, they’d explain exactly how the messed up and do it publicly:

Polls have been “great”?

C’mon man. Explain Ohio for starters. Then go from there. Whatever happens, most pollsters stand in disgrace. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) November 4, 2020

Remember that +17 lead for Biden in Wisconsin?

Forget Ohio. The +17 Biden in Wisconsin was beyond nuts. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) November 4, 2020

And we know it’s still preliminary, but here’s how much President Trump outperformed the final polling averages at RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight.

RCP:

We’re not final yet of course, but a look at how much Trump overperfomed the RCP averages in swing states: OH: +7

WI: +6

IA: +6

TX: +5

FL: +4.5

NC: +1

GA: +1

AZ: -2.5

MN: -3 This could end up being a much worse night for polling than 2016, which is pretty remarkable. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 4, 2020

FiveThirtyEight:

And now a look at how much Trump overperfomed the 538 averages in swing states: OH: +7

WI: +8

IA: +7

TX: +5

FL: +6

NC: +3

GA: +3

MN: +2

AZ: -1 A really rough night for polls and a disastrous night for certain pollsters such as Quinnipiac who showed Biden doing so much better. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 4, 2020

And it’s not just national polls that were way off. District polls were awful, too:

So two things: 1) Biden is well on his way to flipping MI & WI (in addition to AZ & #NE02) and is doing well enough in PA’s completed counties to be on track to win there

2) Polls (esp. at district-level) have rarely led us more astray & it’s going to take a long time to unpack — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 4, 2020

Of course, we really don’t expect anything to change:

Today: “wow, the polls were pretty far off, maybe we should have taken them with a grain of salt.” Next Tuesday: “Here’s Nate Entrails with a deep dive analysis of the latest tracking numbers from the NBS-Squippippinac Approve-O-Meter” — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 4, 2020

