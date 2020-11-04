http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/DRTkTrwcses/

Democratic strategist James Carville said Tuesday on MSNBC that former Vice President Joe Biden will win eventually, but he admitted his predictions that America would know who won the election early Tuesday night were not correct.

Carville said, “First thing is every Democrat just put the razor blades and am Ambien back in the medicine cabinet. We’re going to be fine. My dear friend said Michigan is a red mirage. Pennsylvania looks really good. I think a big surprise is Georgia. Steve Kornacki did a really good job telling people what’s out. So I look, I hoped we would know earlier than we did. I think we’re going to be just fine. I’m very optimistic. I’ve been talking all night. People are rerunning the numbers, and we just have to hang in there, and we’re going to win this thing. I promise you.”

He continued, “But just, you know, stay up the night, watch the returns. We’re doing a good job. I’ll be able to crack it open maybe not tonight as I open, but I will crack that little puppy open before this is over.”

He added, “Look, I was more bullish. I feel that’s what I do in life. I always think I’m going to win. I never go into any contest with defeat on my mind. I do not have defeat on my mind. I have really good reasons to think that we’re going to be fine.”

He concluded, “I’ve talked to a lot of people tonight. It might take a bit longer to move on it, but everybody just hang in there. America’s coming back, and I feel good about where we are. Of course, I wish we were sitting here, you know, cracking open like this great bottle of champagne right now. But I’m going to put it on ice, and I think I’m going to crack it open about Friday. I’m optimistic. I really am.”

