http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7reJX7iO1M0/

While the 2020 presidential election results between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden trickled in, celebrities took to social media to post photos and videos of themselves smoking and freaking out.

“Am I the only one who is watching election returns and just crying? Just watching them and crying, and that’s it? Just watching them and crying,” said actress Sharon Stone in an Instagram video on election night.

Stone went on to say that if Joe Biden loses the presidential election, then she invites everyone who worked on his campaign to her “asylum,” where they can all “spend some time together.”

“I just want to say thank you to everybody who worked so hard on this campaign, and how grateful I am for everything that everyone did,” the Basic Instinct star said. “I really hope it pays off, because otherwise, I just want to say that I’d like to invite you all over to my asylum, and we can spend some time together.”

“Just stress cooking, everything’s fine, everything’s fine. Don’t worry about us, we’re fine,” said model Chrissy Teigen, who posted an Instagram video of herself making guacamole with a relative, while obnoxiously laughing together. Just one day earlier, Teigen was with her husband John Legend in stumping during an Election Day eve campaign event with Joe Biden in Philadelphia.

Did Chrissy Teigen’s stress cooking roll over into this morning for anyone else? https://t.co/do72R29CM4 pic.twitter.com/aUp6v08Tui — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 4, 2020

Meanwhile, rapper and Joe Biden surrogate Cardi B posted an Instagram video of herself smoking three cigarettes at the same time.

“This is like being awake during your own surgery,” wrote Jimmy Kimmel.

This is like being awake during your own surgery. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 4, 2020

“honestly i’ve had less anxiety waiting on the results of a pregnancy test,” quipped actress Whitney Cummings.

honestly i’ve had less anxiety waiting on the results of a pregnancy test — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) November 3, 2020

“I want an Elizabeth Warren themed weighted blanket. That is all,” wrote Top Chef star Padma Lakshmi.

I want an Elizabeth Warren themed weighted blanket. That is all. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) November 4, 2020

“I’m walking around the neighborhood drinking a margarita.. not sleeping… how are you doing?” tweeted actor Kevin McHale.

I’m walking around the neighborhood drinking a margarita..not sleeping…how are you doing? — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) November 3, 2020

Actress Mindy Kaling shared that she had been “eating an entire cheesecake.”

Oh yes, hydrate! I could be drinking water instead of eating an entire cheesecake 🏾‍♀️ — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) November 4, 2020

Meanwhile, comedian-actor Patton Oswalt suggested that everyone get drunk, and stay drunk for the rest of the week and weekend.

“#ElectionNight Pro-Tip: Instead of waiting for Friday for a celebratory drink, why not stay drunk through Sunday and have a celebratory Monday hangover?” tweeted Oswalt.

#ElectionNight Pro-Tip: Instead of waiting for Friday for a celebratory drink, why not stay drunk through Sunday and have a celebratory Monday hangover? — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 4, 2020

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

