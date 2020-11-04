https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/cheaters-president-trump-warns-4am-ballot-drops-hour-later-wisconsin-michigan-drop-300000-ballots-democrats-zero-trump/

President Trump was prophetic again last night during his speech at 3:15am Eastern. The President warned against 4am ballot drops and sure enough, that’s what happened.

President Trump correctly called out the liberal media for not calling Georgia or North Carolina.

In Pennsylvania Trump was ahead by nearly 700,000 votes.

In Michigan Trump was ahead by over 300,000 votes.

In Wisconsin Trump was ahead by 120,000 votes.

President Trump told his supporters, “This is a fraud on the American public. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we won this election. This is a major fraud on the election. So we will be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all of the voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any votes at 4 in the morning. We will win this and as far as I am concerned we already won!”

But then overnight the President’s concerns appeared. After telling the world that they were stopping counting overnight, the Democrats suddenly dropped over 300,000 ballots in Wisconsin and Michigan:

OK. So both Michigan AND Wisconsin have VERTICAL LINES where Biden votes are injected in. WTF pic.twitter.com/YJBrZpVfYA — Derek Duck (@duckdiver19) November 4, 2020

The corrupt and criminal Democrats are at it again – President Trump called this one too.

