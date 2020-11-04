https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/australia-china-ban-trade/2020/11/04/id/995409

Trade between China and Australia is at a freezing point, with Beijing this week holding up a large shipment of Australian seafood, wine and timber imports, reports ABC News.

Additionally, several Chinese importers have told Australian exporters that cotton, wool, barley, sugar and copper would not clear customs at several ports after Friday, totaling $6 billion in key Australian exports.

China hasn’t confirmed the ban; its Ministry of Commerce denied the reports.

A Nov. 6 deadline will be a major escalation in Australia’s trade dispute with Beijing.

It is now ”incumbent upon China if their denials are genuine and accurate to provide that type of certainty and answers,” Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham told 2GB radio, according to The Guardian.

“China’s Ministry of Commerce has denied that. Now, if those denials are true and accurate, we should be able to get answers from China for our lobster exporters, for our other exporters, to give them the certainty they deserve and that their Chinese customers deserve,” he added.

“We want greater clarity so that our businesses can plan with confidence and Chinese importers can also plan with confidence; there’s disruptions on both sides.”

Tony Battaglene, chief executive of wine industry group Australian Grape and Wine, told The Sydney Morning Herald that Chinese importers notified Australian wine exporters of the ban.

“There’s a very consistent message coming out, which is that Friday is D-Day, and it’s not just about wine, it’s about a whole lot of products,” he said.

”The message that we’re hearing is that as of Friday product will not be cleared through Customs. So any product arriving before will be okay, but if it arrives after Friday then you won’t be cleared, and essentially the border will be stopped.”

China is the most lucrative market for Australian wine. China in August announced it had launched an investigation into allegations that Australia dumped wine in China and subsidized its winemakers. Per ABC, a similar probe into Australia’s grain trade in 2018 led to huge tariffs on the barley trade.

Geoff Raby, a former Australian ambassador to China, says the diplomatic relationship has soured because of Australia’s decision to join with the U.S. in resisting China’s economic and political rise.

“It’s quite normal and natural for the dominant power to do that — push back against the ascendant power, that’s the nature of power shifts historically and always has been,” Raby told ABC.

