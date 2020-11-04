https://thehill.com/homenews/media/524413-chris-wallace-condemns-trump-claims-that-he-won-the-election

Chris WallaceChristopher (Chris) WallaceChris Wallace ‘pissed off’ first family didn’t wear masks during debate, suggests Trump has ‘daddy issue’ Klobuchar ‘feeling good’ about Democrats taking control of Senate Fox’s Wallace confronts Lewandowski on Trump-promoted COVID-19 death count conspiracy theory MORE condemned President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge allows Trump police panel to publish report but with disclaimer Lady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump ‘believes his fame gives him the right to grab’ women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed MORE‘s comments made early Wednesday morning claiming that he won the election and pledging to take the matter to the Supreme Court to stop votes from being accounted.

The “Fox News Sunday” anchor called the race an “extremely flammable situation”, adding that “the president just threw a match on it.”

Trump made the comments about the election results early Wednesday morning in the East Room of the White House shortly after Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenLady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump ‘believes his fame gives him the right to grab’ women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed Tillis-Cunningham race in NC could decide Senate majority MORE made brief remarks in Wilmington, Del.

Biden said that he was confident he would win key states including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Trump however, claimed that he had already won the election, despite millions of votes still being counted across the country.

“We were getting ready to win this election, frankly we did win this election,” Trump said to cheers. “This is a very big moment. This is a major fraud on our nation.”

No major media outlets or board of elections have called critical races for Trump to bring him to 270 electoral votes.

Wallace dismissed the president’s marks during Fox News coverage from New York.

“He hasn’t won these states, nobody is saying he won these states. The states hasn’t said he’s won.”

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos George Robert StephanopoulosCampaign adviser predicts Trump will win more than 290 electoral votes Senior adviser points to vaccine when pressed on Trump’s comments about ’rounding the corner’ on pandemic Adviser says Biden campaign officials ‘feel very good about our pathways to victory’ MORE fact-checked the president after his remarks while noting the former vice president is still ahead in the popular vote.

“It’s a matter fact right now that, at this hour at least, Joe Biden has 221 electoral votes to the 213 electoral votes of Donald Trump, and in the popular vote Joe Biden is still leading the popular vote,” said Stephanopoulos.

Former 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOn The Money: Trump winning farm vote despite pinch of trade policies, pandemic | Pelosi says Democrats would fast-track ObamaCare, COVID-19 aid next year | Dow closes up more than 400 points on eve of Election Day Polls show Biden with edge over Trump in key states GOP Senate campaign chairman: ‘Clear path’ to keeping Senate majority MORE won the popular vote by about three million votes, but lost the all-important Electoral College to Trump, 304-227.

