https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/cnn-admits-biden-needs-75-remaining-pa-votes-overtake-president-trump-says-steep-hill/

CNN’s John King has admitted that Joe Biden needs 75% of the remaining votes in the state to overcome President Donald Trump’s massive lead.

The pundit noted that it’s “a steep hill.”

“It’s not over, but the math is pretty steep. We need to watch, and here is what’s interesting — if they have 1.4 million left, and the President is up by 673 thousand votes, Joe Biden is going to have to win a ballpark of 75% of these votes,” King said.

CNN’s John King says Biden has to win 75% of the 1.4 million mail-in ballots that allegedly remain in Pennsylvania to erase Trump’s 675,000 vote lead. He won’t! — american nationalist (@NationalistTV) November 4, 2020

john king: “it’s not over, but the math is pretty steep. we need to watch and here is what’s interesting. if they have 1.4 million left, and the President is up by 673 thousand votes , joe biden is gonna have to win ballpark 75% of these votes” go SCIF math ! 🙃 — Winston🇺🇸🗳️VOTE!🥃🇬🇧 (@Counter_Chicom) November 4, 2020

John King does run a pretty good election board. He lays out how steep it is for Biden to win PA. He would have to win 75% of 1.4 million mail in ballots. Not reasonable at all. — Terra Firma (@Creezy_Bear) November 4, 2020

Despite President Donald Trump’s commanding victory, PA’s liberal governor is refusing to give up.

“We still have over 1 million mail ballots to count in Pennsylvania. I promised Pennsylvanians that we would count every vote and that’s what we’re going to do,” Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted.

As of 3 a.m. local time, President Trump had 2,964,854 votes and Biden was behind with 2,287,865.

Trump is ahead by nearly 700,000 votes.

