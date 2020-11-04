http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/585tfeLx_bA/

Appearing Wednesday on CNN, network analyst Van Jones said the Republican Party’s outreach to minorities during the 2020 election cycle was “effective.”

(Watch from 00:29)

I was terrified last night hearing the President speak that way. But it’s important to point out:

THE SYSTEM IS HOLDING. It’s also important to recognize:

This country is not what ANYONE thought it was. Both political parties need to go back to the drawing board. pic.twitter.com/9w1Y9KeRVi — Van Jones (@VanJones68) November 4, 2020

A partial transcript is as follows:

VAN JONES: The country is not what we thought it was. I don’t care who you are, nobody predicted this outcome… It turns out that the outreach from Republicans to African Americans and Latinos was effective. It also turns out… people say [President] Donald Trump says racially inflammatory stuff, he’ll never make any inroads; it turns out that wasn’t true. Also though, it turns out that common ground policies of Joe Biden was able to pull in some suburban folks. There’s something happening where these parties are reaching out and doing all sorts of weird stuff.

