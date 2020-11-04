https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/524576-colorado-passes-resolution-to-award-electoral-votes-to-whoever-wins-the

Colorado has passed Proposition 113, joining the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which is an agreement to give all of a state’s electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote. Colorado currently controls nine electoral votes.

The ballot measure passed with 52 percent of the vote, the Denver Post reports, with 88 percent of votes reported statewide.

Colorado first enacted the proposition into law in 2019, but the decision had to be confirmed by vote cast by Nov. 3. The Centennial State joins 15 other states that have enacted this proposition into law including California, Connecticut and Washington D.C.

As the nonprofit group “National Popular Vote” reports, the 16 states that have enacted Proposition 113 into law account for 196 electoral votes. The proposition would go into effect when multiple states that have a total number of 270 electoral votes pass such a measure.

Colorado state senator Michael Foote (D), a proponent of the bill, said on Wednesday, “The national popular vote is a very straightforward concept. One person should always equal one vote, and the presidential candidate who gets the most votes should win the election.”

Critics of the proposition claim that it will cause presidential candidates to only go to where major sources of votes can be found, such as heavily populated cities in California and New York. Supporters counter that states like Colorado are already ignored under the current Electoral College voting system.

“Coloradoʼs votes should be decided by Coloradans,” said former Colorado House Speaker Frank McNulty (R), a critic of the measure. “This is going to reduce Coloradoʼs clout, and itʼs going to reduce our influence on issues like transportation, water, health care and funding for our military bases.”

The push for a popular voting system first began when former President George W. Bush defeated Democratic candidate Al GoreAlbert (Al) Arnold GoreThe Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Election Day sights and sounds More Americans satisfied with Biden’s campaign than Trump’s: Gallup Candidates: Here’s how to legally steal an election MORE in 2000, despite Gore winning the popular vote. As the Post reported, Maryland was the first state to join the proposal 13 years ago.

