https://thetexan.news/rep-chip-roy-wins-re-election-surviving-strong-democratic-push-from-challenger-wendy-davis/

In one of the most-watched congressional races in the country, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX-21) has staved off Democratic opponent Wendy Davis. He emerged victorious by 52 percent and secured just over 230,000 votes.

Roy was outspent 2 to 1 in a race that featured national PAC’s intervening on both sides. Both Roy and Davis vastly outperformed the vote totals of the 2016 and 2018 races in the 21st Congressional District.

Two years ago, Roy escaped the “Beto Wave” by 2.6 percent in his first campaign. In this race, he outperformed the 2018 numbers by over 50,000 votes and 1.6 percent. Davis outperformed the 2018 nominee Joseph Kopser by 33,000 votes.

Travis County went overwhelmingly to Davis while the Hill Country counties went strongly for Roy. In Bexar County, the other population center of the district, Roy edged out a slim victory.

The pair clashed over coronavirus, the government’s role therein, healthcare, energy, and community-police relations.

Roy, a conservative, and Davis, a progressive, are each quintessential examples of their respective political ideology. And thus, set in an increasingly purple district, the matchup was one of great allure.

Davis benefitted not only from millions of out-of-state campaign donations, but from independent expenditures from organizations such as Brady PAC. Roy also received out-of-state help from groups like Club for Growth.

But the monsoon of support could not move Roy from his post.

This is Davis’ second marquee loss in six years as she was soundly defeated in the 2014 gubernatorial race by Governor Greg Abbott.

Disclosure: Unlike almost every other media outlet, The Texan is not beholden to any special interests, does not apply for any type of state or federal funding, and relies exclusively on its readers for financial support. If you’d like to become one of the people we’re financially accountable to, click here to subscribe.

Get “KB’s Hot Take” A free bi-weekly commentary on current events by Konni Burton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

