Dan Crenshaw has won reelection to his U.S. House seat for his east Texas district.

Crenshaw celebrated his win on Twitter, saying, “Thank you TX-2!!! It’s been an honor to represent you and an honor to continue representing you.” Crenshaw beat Democratic challenger Sima Ladjevardian.

Thank you TX-2!!! It’s been an honor to represent you and an honor to continue representing you. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 4, 2020

He also retweeted a congratulatory message from former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

Crenshaw’s star skyrocketed his first term in office as he became a national name and is one of the more recognizable members of Congress. The former Navy SEAL has gained fame for his talent at navigating social media, as well as by befriending popular figures such as hit podcaster Joe Rogan.

On Sunday, he showed off some that social media prowess in a response to Democratic nominee Joe Biden. As The Daily Wire reported:

On Sunday morning, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden vowed on Twitter, “I promise you this: I’ll end Donald Trump’s chaos and end this crisis.” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) fired back a searing tweet of his own, slamming the Democrat’s attempt to blame the president for the maelstrom that has gripped America for much of 2020 — including anti-police protesters assaulting officers, burning buildings, looting stores and establishing police-free zones. “Trump’s chaos? Last I checked, businesses weren’t boarding up their windows because they were afraid of Trump supporters,” Crenshaw tweeted.

Crenshaw has waded into the growing political battle over big tech on Capitol Hill. On Oct. 28 after a Senate hearing with the leaders of Google, Facebook, and Twitter, Crenshaw offered this analysis:

Biggest take away from the big tech hearings: 1) Jack Dorsey is a partisan and a hypocrite. 2) There are no liberals left in the Democrat Party. Not a single Democrat Senator defended free speech or freedom of the press today. This should terrify Americans.

Crenshaw also hit back at failed Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rouke in late October after O’Rourke attempted to boosted a tweet by Ladjevardian and accused Crenshaw of “gaslighting” Texans on healthcare. As The Daily Wire reported:

Last Wednesday, Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw’s opponent attacked him on Twitter, prompting failed Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke to jump in on her behalf, tweeting, “Dan Crenshaw is the gaslighting Texas Trump puppet, who is fighting to REDUCE access to healthcare in the midst of a pandemic, who undermines public health as thousands of Texans are dying, and who is complicit in every Trump crime against this country.”

Crenshaw responded by tweeting, “You’re my best fundraiser. Everytime we do this little dance I raise tens of thousands of dollars. Thanks Beto!”

Crenshaw’s campaign has also released effective political ads to support his campaign. He released one of his most entertaining in September titled “Texas Reloaded” and about a six-person team. The ad features Crenshaw leading a team of GOP congressional candidates on a mission to “save Texas.”

