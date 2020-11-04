https://www.breitbart.com/law-and-order/2020/11/03/watch-dc-protester-says-she-will-wipe-bloody-pssy-with-bible/

As tensions continue to rise in Washington, D.C., protesters are verbally clashing with others. One outspoken woman yelled at a street preacher, stating she would wipe her “bloody” vagina with the Bible.

A masked white woman can be seen confronting a Black street preacher yelling, “I’m gonna wipe my bloody p*ssy with your Bible papers.”

DC: “I’m gunna wipe my bloody pu**y, with your bible papers” pic.twitter.com/NFLFXbiKoF — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 4, 2020

