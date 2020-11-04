https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/11/04/dear-mr-president-sit-down-shut-up-and-let-the-votes-be-counted-n1124969

As of Wednesday morning, Donald Trump is currently winning the race for president against Joe Biden. As it turns out, millions of those “shy” Trump voters found it within themselves to go to the polls and cast their ballots for the president. That the pollsters missed them again pretty much finishes political polling as a serious industry.

The pollsters were wrong, the media was wrong, Democrats were wrong, the talking heads on TV (most of them) were exposed as ignorant partisans, and the elites, who gave Democrats a billion dollars to take back the Senate and put Joe Biden in the White House, might be demanding refunds from Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Biden.

But the presidential race isn’t over yet. There are millions of ballots yet to be counted. While it’s true that Joe Biden will have to win a hefty majority of those remaining ballots to win the race, it’s certainly not out of the question. Democrats heavily, fanatically promoted mail-in ballots and it shouldn’t surprise anyone that the ballots yet to be tallied favor the Democrat.

But Donald Trump thinks that any votes not counted after the stroke of midnight last night are illegitimate. In his statement early this morning, he did not choose his words carefully and left the impression that if votes weren’ counted on Election Day, they shouldn’t count.

Fox News:

“This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment on our country,” Trump said, referring to the votes not being called in key states. “We were getting ready to win the election, frankly, we did win this election,” Trump said, adding that he wanted to “ensure the integrity” of the vote, and ensure the law is “used in a proper manner.” “We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Trump said. “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4:00 in the morning and add them to the list.” He added: “It’s a very sad moment. To me, this is a very sad moment, and we will win this.” “As far as I’m concerned, we already have won it,” Trump said.

It’s one thing to exude confidence in the eventual outcome of the election. All candidates do that. But to claim “fraud” with absolutely zero proof sounds more like desperation than a candidate who’s ahead expressing sublime confidence in the outcome.

Trump is wrong. And I suspect he’s being deliberately wrong. The voting has stopped. If your ballot isn’t postmarked on November 3 it won’t count in any state of the union. When the county clerk receives that ballot and when it’s counted is what’s at issue. And the Supreme Court, as they did in the 2000 presidential race in deciding the Florida race, will likely defer to state law and state courts in any election ruling. That means no precipitous halt to vote-counting because Trump is worried he won’t like the final results.

Just let the ballots be counted and let the chips fall where they may, Mr. President. Making false claims of “fraud” is unnecessary and pathetic.

