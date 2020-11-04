https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/04/decision-desk-hq-calls-michigan-for-joe-biden/

This is disappointing but not much of a surprise. Decision Desk HQ and CNN are both calling Michigan and its 16 electoral votes for Joe Biden just minutes after Biden gave a short speech saying that he believed he would win when all the votes were tallied.

NBC News too:

