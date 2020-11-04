https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/democrat-big-tech-media-actions-steal-election-going-arizona/

The fix is in. The Democrats, Big Tech and the corrupt Media have joined forced with state leaders in a select few states to steal the election win away from President Trump. Here’s what’s going on in Arizona.

Throughout the evening last night, Big Tech prevented President Trump’s tweets to be shared and the media all night never allowed VP Biden to ever be behind. Florida and Texas were in the Trump corner very early on but the media would not call these big states for Trump. This prevented President Trump from being seen as the clear leader in the race. The media did however, call Arizona and Virginia for Biden very early on.

Last night President Trump was behind all night in Arizona. This was strange because respected pollsters and the Trump team believed Arizona was in the Trump corner for some time. Then suddenly with 25% of the vote remaining to be counted, FOX News called Arizona for VP Biden. This was the first state to flip from 2016 and as of this morning still is.

FOX News called Arizona for VP Biden and as of this morning stands by their call. What’s puzzling is that FOX was the only channel to call Arizona and 25% of the vote count remained. This also was the first and only state to change from 2016. The other concerning piece is that FOX and other media outlets would not call Texas and Florida for Trump for hours even though more than 95% of the vote was counted and the President had sizable leads.

TRENDING: BOOM! Breaking: Decision Desk Calls FLORIDA FOR TRUMP! — Hispanic Vote Goes for Trump in Sunshine State

As of this morning FOX reports that Biden is up in Arizona by 3% with 16% of the vote left to be counted. Biden has 1,410,977 votes to President Trump’s 1,317,468 votes. In 2016 President Trump won Arizona by a vote of 1,252,401 to Hillary’s 1,161,167 for a win of more than 91,000 votes. Both candidates have more votes than in 2016.

The problem with calling Arizona is that the leadership of the Republican Party in Arizona said that it was too early for FOX to make that call. Most of the remaining votes are in Maricopa County. So this is not over yet.

🚨BREAKING: Arizona GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward says the numbers in Arizona are mostly early votes and she believes Fox News will be embarrassed by calling the race for Biden. — The Election Wizard🧙‍♂️ (@Wizard_Predicts) November 4, 2020

Later it was reported that FOX was debating retraction of the AZ call but they never did.



Tucker Carlson “I’m not certain how that decision was made“

For some other reason, Arizona decided to stop counting ballots last night and sleep in and continue their counts today. Of course this is ripe for fraud.

This overall effort was planned to make President Trump look bad. We are dealing with individuals who want to destroy or overturn our government. We’ve reported on this for weeks. Obama’s ‘Ethics Tzar’ Norm Eisen is behind this as well as the other parts of the rolling coup, the Trump – Russia fiction, the fake and illegitimate impeachment, the state’s unconstitutional dealings with COVID and the related attempted destruction of the US economy, and now this attempt to illegitimize and overturn President Trump’s win in this year’s election. Eisen did this stuff for years in foreign countries, now he is doing it here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

