The fix is in. The Democrats, Big Tech and the corrupt Media have joined forced with state leaders in a select few states to steal the election win away from President Trump. Here’s what’s going on in Georgia and North Carolina.

Throughout the evening last night, Big Tech prevented President Trump’s tweets to be shared and the media all night never allowed VP Biden to ever be behind. Florida and Texas were in the Trump corner very early on but the media would not call these big states for Trump. This prevented President Trump from being seen as the clear leader in the race. The media did however, call Arizona and Virginia for Biden very early on.

Last night President Trump was ahead in both Georgia and North Carolina and the election officials there decided to stop counting and go home. This was strange. To our knowledge, never before in US history has a state just decided to go home and stop counting.

Since when do they just stop counting votes on election day in America? — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 4, 2020

FOX News and other media outlets have not called either one of these states yet but Trump is winning both.

North Carolina



As of this morning President Trump is up in North Carolina. This has been the case since last night. Trump has 2,732,104 votes to Biden’s 2,655,392 votes for a lead 76,712 votes with 94% of the votes counted. It’s difficult to imagine any scenario where Biden could catch Trump in this state. Why they stopped counting in North Carolina early last night is unknown.

Georgia

In Georgia President Trump has a lead. President Trump is up with 2,380,946 votes to Biden’s 2,278, 123 votes for a difference of over 100,000 votes and 2% with 94% reporting. Again, it’s unlikely that this win for Trump could be overturned.

For some unknown reason, North Carolina and Georgia decided to stop counting ballots last night and sleep in and continue their counts today. These results should have been completed hours ago. Of course this is ripe for fraud and of course the entire mail in ballot scenario put in place in these states in 2020 is ripe for fraud as well.



This overall effort was planned to make President Trump look bad. We are dealing with individuals who want to destroy or overturn our government. We’ve reported on this for weeks. Obama’s ‘Ethics Tzar’ Norm Eisen is behind this as well as the other parts of the rolling coup, the Trump – Russia fiction, the fake and illegitimate impeachment, the state’s unconstitutional dealings with COVID and the related attempted destruction of the US economy, and now this attempt to illegitimize and overturn President Trump’s win in this year’s election. Eisen did this stuff for years in foreign countries, now he is doing it here.

