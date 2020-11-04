https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/democrat-big-tech-media-actions-steal-election-going-pennsylvania-michigan/

The fix is in. The Democrats, Big Tech and the corrupt Media have joined forced with state leaders in a select few states to steal the election win away from President Trump. Here’s what’s going on in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Throughout the evening last night, Big Tech prevented President Trump’s tweets to be shared and the media all night never allowed VP Biden to ever be behind. Florida and Texas were in the Trump corner very early on but the media would not call these big states for Trump. This prevented President Trump from being seen as the clear leader in the race. The media did however, call Arizona and Virginia for Biden very early on.

Last night President Trump was ahead in Pennsylvania and the election officials there decided to stop counting and go home. This was strange. To our knowledge, never before in US history has a state just decided to go home and stop counting.

Since when do they just stop counting votes on election day in America? — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 4, 2020

FOX News and other media outlets have not called either one of these states yet but Trump is winning both.

Pennsylvania

As of this morning President Trump is up in Pennsylvania by a very sizable lead. Trump has 2,965,636 votes to Biden’s 2,290,624 votes for a lead of nearly 700,000 votes with 64% of the votes counted. It’s difficult to imagine any scenario where Biden could catch Trump in this state.

Michigan

In Michigan President Trump still has a lead. President Trump is up with 2,396,175 votes to Biden’s 2,384,163 votes for a difference of 12,000 votes with 90% reporting. President Trump won Michigan in 2016 with 2,279,543 votes to Hillary’s 2,268,839 for a difference of 10,704 votes. Notice both campaigns are already up in votes from last year.

For some unknown reason, Pennsylvania decided to stop counting ballots last night and sleep in and continue their counts today. Michigan’s results are trickling in and should have been completed hours ago. Of course this is ripe for fraud and of course the entire mail in ballot scenario put in place in these states in 2020 is ripe for fraud as well.



This overall effort was planned to make President Trump look bad. We are dealing with individuals who want to destroy or overturn our government. We’ve reported on this for weeks. Obama’s ‘Ethics Tzar’ Norm Eisen is behind this as well as the other parts of the rolling coup, the Trump – Russia fiction, the fake and illegitimate impeachment, the state’s unconstitutional dealings with COVID and the related attempted destruction of the US economy, and now this attempt to illegitimize and overturn President Trump’s win in this year’s election. Eisen did this stuff for years in foreign countries, now he is doing it here.

