https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/attempted-democrat-actions-steal-election-going-wisconsin/

The fix is in. The Democrats, Big Tech and the corrupt Media have joined forced with state leaders in a select few states to steal the election win away from President Trump. Here’s what’s going on in Wisconsin.

Throughout the evening last night, Big Tech prevented President Trump’s tweets to be shared and the media all night never allowed VP Biden to ever be behind. Florida and Texas were in the Trump corner very early on but the media would not call these big states for Trump. This prevented President Trump from being seen as the clear leader in the race. The media did however, call Arizona and Virginia for Biden even though in Arizona the Republican leadership says they still have a lot of votes to count. Wisconsin was another story.

In 2016, then candidate Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the electoral college 306-232. The Democrats called for recounts in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan. They could not steal these states so President Trump was finally named the winner.

Last night President Trump was ahead all night in Wisconsin. This is a state the President barely one in 2016 but did win even after a recount. In 2016 President Trump won 1,405,284 votes. Hillary Clinton claimed 1,382,536 votes. Trump won by 22,748 votes. It was very close but Trump won.

TRENDING: BOOM! Breaking: Decision Desk Calls FLORIDA FOR TRUMP! — Hispanic Vote Goes for Trump in Sunshine State

Last night President Trump was ahead all night in Wisconsin but the vote counters slowly continued counting and then stopped once VP Biden took the lead. Currently FOX News shows VP Biden up by 11,085 votes with 5% of the votes remaining.

For some reason voting stopped after Biden took the lead, but there is still 5% of the vote to count. Per a deeper dive into the remaining votes we note they are all in Republican counties.

One county, Brown County, where the President is ahead by 14,000 votes only 50% of the votes are counted. Why was this stopped? The other three remaining counties to count are all counties where President Trump is in the lead.

This effort was planned to make President Trump look bad. We are dealing with individuals who want to destroy or overturn our government. We’ve reported on this for weeks. Obama’s ‘Ethics Tzar’ Norm Eisen is behind this as well as the other parts of the rolling coup, the Trump – Russia fiction, the fake and illegitimate impeachment, the state’s unconstitutional dealings with COVID and the related attempted destruction of the US economy, and now this attempt to illegitimize and overturn President Trump’s win in this year’s election. Eisen did this stuff for years in foreign countries, now he is doing it here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

