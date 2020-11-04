https://kerrypicket.com/large-cities-continue-to-brace-for-post-election-rioting/

Large cities are continuing to brace for leftist riots as a result of the 2020 elections. In New York City, for example, the NYPD announced that they were ready to “freeze” parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn that saw violent protests after the death of George Floyd.

“The NYPD, as always, will facilitate any possible peaceful protest,” NYPD Chief Monahan told reporters. “But my message to anyone who wants to cause violence and destruction is, ‘Don’t even try it. We know who you are and you will be arrested.’”

Chief Monahan also posted on Twitter that “Our cops began their day at 4am and were at the #Election2020 polls shortly after that to ensure the safety of every New Yorker as they cast their ballots. My thanks to the Finest as they remain at each location throughout this evening.”

Our cops began their day at 4am and were at the #Election2020 polls shortly after that to ensure the safety of every New Yorker as they cast their ballots. My thanks to the Finest as they remain at each location throughout this evening. pic.twitter.com/naeLEGL8mT — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) November 3, 2020

Other Democrat areas are preparing for leftist rioting, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that “Everybody’s prepared … everybody’s taking it very seriously — not just here in California, but all across the country. And I can assure you, we’re taking it very seriously, at all levels. We’ve been working with federal partners for a number of months now candidly, sharing information. And obviously working with local and county partners in anticipation that there may be protests.’’

Newsom also said that state officials are “obviously preparing for those that may get out of control.”

