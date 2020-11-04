https://saraacarter.com/democratic-socialists-celebrate-whole-new-crop-of-members-elected-to-congress/

November 4, 2020

Source: Democratic Socialists of America on Facebook

“A whole new crop of democratic socialists in office coming,” says the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), who had a majority of its endorsed candidates see victories in Tuesday night’s elections. The group declared 26 victories by Wednesday morning, out of the 30 candidates endorsed.

The long list of congressional elects includes members of “The Squad” Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, Rashida Tlaib, D-MI, and Ilhan Omar, D-MN. The list also included wins for freshman Reps. Cori Bush, D-MO and Jamaal Bowman, D-NY.

DSA has over 70,000 members backing the belief that “many structures of our government and economy must be radically transformed through greater economic and social democracy so that ordinary Americans can participate in the many decisions that affect our lives,” according to its website.

“Democracy and socialism go hand in hand,” the progressive group says. “All over the world, wherever the idea of democracy has taken root, the vision of socialism has taken root as well—everywhere but in the United States. Because of this, many false ideas about socialism have developed in the US.”

Some of the policies endorsed by DSA include Medicare for All, abolishing U.S. Customs Immigration and Customs and Enforcement, and passing the sweeping Green New Deal climate plan.

Share

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

