In a leaked email, a key Democratic fundraiser projected Democratic nominee Joe Biden would win the 2020 presidential election by at least 290 electoral votes, according to the Washington Examiner.

“VP Biden is on track to win this election and he will be the next President of the United States,” wrote the operative, who has raised significant money for Biden’s campaign effort and shared the memo with Business Insider under the condition of anonymity. “Biden wins this with at least 290 Electoral Votes, and with wider margins in the Midwest than Trump won with in 2016.”

The person expects Biden to clinch the White House after winning Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Nevada. The person also said that the outstanding ballots in Georgia are from Democrat-heavy Atlanta, which will probably go to Biden.

Wisconsin was also projected for Biden, which he won on Wednesday afternoon.

The Trump campaign has already declared it will demand a recount in the state, expressing optimism for a different conclusion if the recount occurs.

“If we count every legally cast ballot, we will win,” said Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien.

