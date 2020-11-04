https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/04/democrats-and-the-resistance-suffer-another-humiliating-defeat-as-gop-sen-susan-collins-reportedly-wins-her-re-election-bid/
Tough break for Dems and the Lincoln Project today, as GOP Sen. Susan Collins has reportedly won her re-election bid.
Susan Collins says Sara Gideon called her to concede the race. Maine Senate over, Collins reelected.
— James Arkin (@JamesArkin) November 4, 2020
LIVE now on #cbsnboston: Sen. Susan Collins:
“I will have the opportunity to serve all of Maine for the next 6 years”
“I feel this is an affirmation of the work I’m doing in Washington…”
“We will come together”@wbz #wbz
— Paula Ebben (@PaulaEbben) November 4, 2020
“I’m still your senator,” Collins says to voters who did not support her. “I’m going to work to improve life for everyone in the state of Maine.”
— Emily Cochrane (@ESCochrane) November 4, 2020
Collins says she’s “delighted” with her apparent margin of victory, notes she’s carrying 14 of the 16 counties in Maine.
— Emily Cochrane (@ESCochrane) November 4, 2020
“I am taking the same approach that I have always taken,” Collins says. Joe Manchin was her first call this morning, talking about covid relief and breaking through the partisan logjam. (cc: @igorbobic)
— Emily Cochrane (@ESCochrane) November 4, 2020
And the icing on the cake?
Susan Collins is the first senator granted a fifth term by voters in the history of the state.
— Emily Cochrane (@ESCochrane) November 4, 2020
Five times. They must really, really like her.
top Dem target and most expensive Maine race in history
big loss for Schumer https://t.co/pLe6884ipR
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) November 4, 2020
You hate to see it.
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 4, 2020
Great ad!!
How’d it turn out for you? https://t.co/HeZsvSquHK
— RBe (@RBPundit) November 4, 2020
You just really, really hate to see it.
Susan Collins reaching the “i can shoot someone on 5th avenue and not lose any voters” level https://t.co/lwDG6MuEfG
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 4, 2020
Susan Collins every election cycle… https://t.co/W06GqxoDFT pic.twitter.com/VdUXeDxH3Y
— Neville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) November 4, 2020
https://t.co/VgAkKXIboV pic.twitter.com/pM7xrfj97t
— kaitlin, pro-life queen (@thefactualprep) November 4, 2020
LET’S GOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/df9Hu1LLbG
— Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) November 4, 2020
This pretty much makes it official that Mitch McConnell will remain Senate Majority Leader. https://t.co/9MgrI7aVsy
— Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 4, 2020
The GOP retaining senate control, and Collins’ win after Kavanaugh in particular, seems to be a big vindication for Senate Republicans’ handling of SCOTUS nominees and the judiciary generally. https://t.co/JUxxML87hI
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 4, 2020
First you get the senate. Then you get the judges. Then you get the votes. And Susan Collins just won re-election.
You come at the king, you best not miss. #mitchthegoat pic.twitter.com/kDrNXCwnDX
— Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) November 4, 2020