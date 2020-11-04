https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/04/democrats-and-the-resistance-suffer-another-humiliating-defeat-as-gop-sen-susan-collins-reportedly-wins-her-re-election-bid/

Tough break for Dems and the Lincoln Project today, as GOP Sen. Susan Collins has reportedly won her re-election bid.

And the icing on the cake?

Five times. They must really, really like her.

You hate to see it.

You just really, really hate to see it.

