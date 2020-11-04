https://www.oann.com/deutsche-bank-says-does-not-see-good-risk-reward-in-shorting-dollar-anymore/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=deutsche-bank-says-does-not-see-good-risk-reward-in-shorting-dollar-anymore

FILE PHOTO: A statue is pictured next to the logo of Germany’s Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

November 4, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday it had changed its view on the U.S. dollar given an extremely uncertain U.S. election outcome and no longer sees a “compelling narrative” for dollar weakness.

Deutsche cited three reasons for its change of view: an easing in expectations for hefty fiscal stimulus, the risk of a protracted contested election result, and a chance that the election uncertainty leads to a politicisation of COVID-19 containment measures.

“All in, we do not see good risk reward in shorting the dollar anymore, especially against EM FX,” Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note, referring to emerging market currencies.

The dollar <=USD> rose as much as 1.2% overnight to hit more than one-month highs versus its rivals as early U.S. presidential election results indicated a tight race.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

