https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/developing-trump-campaign-hold-press-conference-philadelphia-pa-330-pm-est-rudy-giuliani-en-route-philly-legal-team/

The Trump campaign on Wednesday will hold a press conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 3:30 PM EST.

Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani announced he is on his way to Philadelphia with Trump’s legal team.

En route to Philadelphia with legal team. Massive cheating.@realDonaldTrump up by 550,000 with 75% counted. Will not let Philly Democrat hacks steal it! — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 4, 2020

President Trump is ahead in Pennsylvania by hundreds of thousands of votes but the corrupt PA officials along with the state’s Attorney General are going for the steal.

Trump is being censored by Twitter for defending himself against the corrupt Democrat-media machine.

The PA Secretary of State is now claiming there are “millions of ballots” left to be counted in Pennsylvania.

We are winning Pennsylvania big, but the PA Secretary of State just announced that there are “Millions of ballots left to be counted.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

