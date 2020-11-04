https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/snowflakes-wont-be-happy/
About The Author
Related Posts
Greg Gutfeld — Biden’s in serious trouble…
September 3, 2020
INTEL SOURCES — Gina Haspel Banking On Trump Loss To Keep Russiagate Documents Hidden…
October 5, 2020
Biden gets religion on masks…
September 3, 2020
Trump WiFi password is comedy gold…
October 28, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy