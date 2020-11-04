https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/dispiriting-voter-ignorance-still-reigns/

As I write this, it is with the knowledge that by the time this column is published, we will almost certainly not have a clear winner of the presidency of the United States as a result of Tuesday’s general election. As indicated last week in this space, the sense of urgency surrounding the general election was palpable, and only time will tell whether this translated into the wholesale mobilization of voters that was hoped for on both sides.

While many Americans expressed surprise and outrage that they didn’t go to bed Tuesday night or wake on Wednesday morning with a clear winner, the fact that the presidency and other races remain “too close to call” should not have been entirely unexpected. Considering the current political climate, it was largely predictable that anything other than a landslide of indisputable proportions was going to lead to contention in the election’s outcome.

As the Trump and Biden camps gear up for legal challenges, and with votes still being counted, of course the question of whether voter fraud played a part in the balloting has arisen, and will undoubtedly influence how events unfold in the coming days (and perhaps weeks).

In my view, a better question is not whether voter fraud played a part in the balloting, but how much voter fraud played a part in the balloting. Why? Two reasons. The first is because the character of those on the left lends itself to disreputable undertakings. We know that at this point, the Democratic leadership in Washington is largely comprised of socialists and functional Marxists, for whom an “ends justify the means” modality is standard operating procedure.

The second is that the deportment of elected Democrats, the Washington establishment and their surrogates since Trump took office made it quite plain that there was no lie too big to tell, no accusation too scurrilous to level and no conspiracy theory too outlandish to float in their efforts to oust the president. These combined with the increase in mail-in balloting, reports of registered voters receiving pre-filled ballots in the mail and similar shenanigans lend credence to the contention that voter fraud was probably rampant in this election.

Given the above, were I our president, I would not even consider conceding the race until a clear winner is validated by a reputable governing authority. Given the stakes, I am sure that Joe Biden’s handlers are giving him similar advice.

While the positive tone of President Trump’s campaign was clearly evidenced leading up to the election, the Biden-Harris ticket had no self-affirming messages – only boilerplate, pie-in-the-sky lies, promises of high-ticket handouts and sticking it to “the Man.” The message of the left at large was twofold: incessant articulation of the imperative for removing Trump at all cost, and a clear intention to burn the country down if the election failed to turn out as they’d like.

While many voters vote their candidate, many more vote such things as the economy. Still others vote issues. In 2008, the issue was voting a black man (Barack Obama) into office. Millions of Americans voted for Obama simply because they felt it was an historical milestone that needed to be realized, with all other considerations rescinded. Leading up to the 2008 election, I spoke to a few conservatives who actually believed this to be a valid argument despite Obama’s lack of experience, Marxist-Islamist background, militant pastor, terrorist friends and unverifiable origin story. The argument being that if committed conservatives can be so affected, it’s a cinch that rank-and-file unaffiliated voters can, and to a far greater degree.

Such appraisals, while they may be imprudent and dangerous, are fundamentally superficial. With very few exceptions, the American electorate has always been pretty superficial in their appraisals of candidates for high office, the case of Obama having been one of the most illustrative in this regard.

This gives rise to the question of just how many voters, plagued by the stresses of seven months of coronavirus pandemic restrictions and the attendant woes, and five months of violent demonstrations, may have succumbed to the emotional blackmail in which the political left and the Biden campaign engaged leading up to the election.

Could it be that in the face of the aforementioned stressors we’ve all experienced in recent months, a significant segment of the electorate cravenly yielded to the threats of chaos in the event of a Biden loss? Could it be that too many voters just didn’t realize that the violent demonstrations they’d witnessed in recent months had far more to do with Donald Trump than they had to do with George Floyd? Could it be that a lot of these folks naïvely believed that Democrats could make the COVID-19 virus obey where President Trump could not?

Today, there are many who maintain that if we do wind up with Joe Biden as our president, it is likely that our nation is doomed, and I’d see this as a distinct possibility. For regular readers of this column, I won’t have to illustrate how things would likely move forward in such an eventuality.

Considering the thumbnail sketch of where we are at present however, what’s really dispiriting is that the election returns thus far still reflect a distinct ignorance on the part of the electorate regarding the deep state, the intractability of the Washington establishment and the real threat posed by genuine communist revolutionaries in our midst.

