Technology stocks pushed Wall Street’s major averages higher on Wednesday as the race for the White House went down to the wire, although investors remained worried about the prospect of a contested result.

In a race that has been too close to call, both President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden still have possible paths to reach the needed 270 Electoral College votes to win as states keep counting a surge in mail-in ballots.

Ten of the 11 major S&P indexes were up in morning trading, led by information technology and healthcare sectors, as investors said chances faded for Democrats to score a big win in the U.S. Senate, lowering bets of higher antitrust scrutiny and capital gains taxes.

“What’s emerging for me is that not much is going to change as a result of this election, even if Biden wins,” said Peter Kraus, a former Goldman Sachs executive who founded asset management firm Aperture Investments in 2018.

“The Senate is unlikely to flip. Stimulus bills, investments in infrastructure, significant fiscal spending and tax changes look in a rear view mirror as opposed to the front mirror.”

Trump won the battlegrounds of Florida, Ohio and Texas, but former Vice President Biden said he was confident and was on track to winning the White House by taking three key Rust Belt states.

Biden was also back as favorite to win the election in online betting markets, according to data from three aggregators, after he overtook Trump in the state of Wisconsin.

Investors have said they favor a definitive, swift resolution to the election as that would clear the way for a deal on a stimulus package to help the damaged domestic economy. Analysts have also said the market will be comfortable with a clear Trump victory.

The NYSE FANG+TM Index, which includes the core FAANG stocks, jumped 3.5%.

However, some infrastructure, renewable energy and marijuana stocks, seen as likely winners from a Biden presidency, sank as much as 8%.

The CBOE volatility index, a gauge for short-term volatility, slipped to a two-week low after spiking to a four-month high in the run-up to the election.

Still, the prospect of political uncertainty sent investors to U.S. Treasuries, sparking the biggest one-day drop in 10- and 30-year bond yields since June. Shares of U.S. banks, which typically track Treasury yields, slipped 2%.

In midday trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 793 points, or 2.9%, to 28,273. The S&P 500 jumped 113 points, or 3.3%, to 3,481, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 488 points, or 4.4%, to 11,649.

Materials was the only S&P index in the red.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.67-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 38 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 70 new highs and nine new lows.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Global stocks turned higher in the wake of some wild swings in the overnight session, while longer dated Treasury yields buckled.

Wild futures markets had fallen when the race tightened, climbed when the voting seemed to favor Trump, dropped again when he vowed to make a Supreme Court challenge only to steady and spurt higher again.

Europe’s main bourses London, Paris and Frankfurt were dragged along too. They overcame initial drops to stand 1.3%-1.8% higher having also shrugged off data showing the region heading for a double dip recession.

Amundi’s Head of Global Views Didier Borowski said prudence was needed with the U.S. result in limbo.

“We expect an 85% likelihood of knowing the winner within ten days.” However, there is a “real possibility” it could take until January, including the Senate. “This environment is conducive to volatility and a retreat towards safe havens.”

Dealers said investors may consider a status quo result would lessen political uncertainty and remove the risk a Biden administration would roll back corporate tax cuts.

Andrew Brenner, head of international fixed income at NatAlliance Securities, said the move in techs appeared to be a play on the Senate potentially staying Republican.

Brenner said that under a Biden win, tech stocks were seen faring worse, as Democrats would be expected to tackle the sector in hearings and because a potential rise in capital gains tax would hit tech stocks harder.

Stéphane Monier, CIO at Lombard Odier said a divided Congress would have “far-reaching implications for markets, mostly because it means that any kind of pandemic recovery package is still tough to approve.”

TOO CLOSE TO CALL

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished 1.7% higher, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.4%.

Chinese blue chips rose 0.7%, with markets uncertain how Sino-U.S. relations would develop.

Some investors hedged against the risk of a contested election or at least a drawn-out process as mail-in ballots were counted.

“It’s a wait-and-see,” said Matt Sherwood, head of investment strategy at Perpetual in Sydney.

“I think the odds of a clean (Democrat) sweep are diminishing, almost by the minute. That reduces the possibility, or the likelihood at least of a large stimulus program being agreed to in the first days of a Biden administration.”

That saw 10-year Treasury yields fall back to between 0.79% and 0.82, having been at a five-month top of 0.93% before the vote.

The U.S. dollar also had a roller coaster session, falling, then rising, before easing back to sit up 0.2% against a basket of currencies at 93.392. The euro bounced back to $1.1717 from a hard overnight that had taken it as low as $1.1602 .

Emerging market currencies pinballed. The Mexican peso recovered from a 2% tumble taken when the sudden chance of a Trump victory sparked nerves about U.S. trade policies continuing to favor tariffs.

Norway’s crown, Australia’s risk-sensitive dollar and Britain’s pound were all fighting back too, China’s Yuan spun to hit a 2-week high while the Russian rouble, which had been one of the hardest fallers in the election run-up, gave back overnight gains.

STILL TO COME

Investors await the outcome of U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England meetings this week, which are expected to at least give a nod to further stimulus following the latest acceleration of coronavirus infections in Europe and the United States.

The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday cut interest rates to near zero and boosted its bond-buying program, adding to the tidal wave of cheap money flooding the global financial system.

Gold had been buoyed by the extensive liquidity but ran into profit-taking on Wednesday, losing as much 1% to $1,887 an ounce.

Oil prices overcome their own wobbles to reclaim gains made after industry data showed crude inventories in the United States dropped sharply.

Dealers said a returned Republican administration would likely be more positive for the oil industry than the Democrats that favor renewable technology.

U.S. crude futures were up 96 cents, or 2.6% at $38.62 a barrel and Brent crude futures gained 2.9% cents to $40.86. U.S.-listed solar shares of Enphase, Sunpower, Sunrun and First Solar and Invesco’s solar ETF, which have all been boosted by Biden’s climate change concerns, dropped by up to 7% in pre-market trade.

