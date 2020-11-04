https://www.dailywire.com/news/election-forecaster-nate-silver-on-fox-news-ap-calling-arizona-for-biden-should-be-retracted-now

FiveThirtyEight election forecaster Nate Silver called on Fox News and the Associated Press to retract their early projections that Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden would win the state of Arizona, saying that the race is getting very tight.

Silver wrote, “I don’t know, I guess I’d say that Biden will win Arizona if you forced me to pick, but I sure as heck don’t think the state should have been called by anyone, and I think the calls that were previously made should be retracted now.”

🚨🚨🚨 With newest batch of votes, @NateSilver538 now saying that @AP and @FoxNews should retract their Arizona calls pic.twitter.com/trmF30kSUj — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) November 5, 2020

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

