A data error about the percentage of the vote counted in Arizona made it appear a higher percentage of the vote had been counted for a time on Wednesday morning.

Because of the error found in Edison Research data that was identified by New York Times editor Patrick LaForge, it appeared that 98 percent of the vote had been counted.

As of 12:09 p.m., 86 percent had been counted.

The error appeared to be corrected by news organizations quickly.

In the vote count in Arizona, Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe Biden Chris Wallace condemns Trump claims that he won the election Biden campaign blasts Trump victory claim as ‘outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect’ Bipartisan lawmakers condemn Trump for declaring victory prematurely MORE has won 51 percent of the vote compared to President Trump Donald John Trump Chris Wallace condemns Trump claims that he won the election ‘Squad’ member Rashida Tlaib wins reelection in Michigan Biden campaign blasts Trump victory claim as ‘outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect’ MORE’s 47.6 percent. More than 2.7 million votes have been reported. Biden has a lead of under 100,000 votes.

(Unfortunately the maps and charts are displaying the percentage incorrectly until this can be fixed) — Patrick LaForge (@palafo) November 4, 2020

The Associated Press and Fox News both projected Biden as the winner in Arizona, though other news networks have not called the race. President Trump won the state by roughly 4 points in 2016.

This story was updated at 12:13 p.m. to show that the error was corrected quickly.

