Ballot tally errors in two counties put Biden ahead of Trump, but alleged discrepancies have been reported that have altered those results.

Executive Editor & Publisher of Gongwer Michigan, Zach Gorchow tweeted that he had spoke to Michigan’s Antrim county clerk’s office who reporterd that they are reviewing vote numbers due to what they call “discrepancies.”

Gorchow mentioned it seems likely the vote totals were transposed. This means Donald Trump and John James (Republican candidate for US Senate) will gain roughly six-thousand votes statewide once this is corrected.

I just spoke to the Antrim clerk’s office. They are reviewing these numbers, said there are discrepancies. It certainly seems likely the numbers were transposed . Trump and John James will see a ~6,000+ vote gain statewide once this is corrected. This is a staunchly GOP county. https://t.co/TwXqtBJmCL — Zach Gorchow (@ZachGorchow) November 4, 2020

There is no sure cause of the error, but its believed the numbers were transposed. The county involved, Antrim, is known to be a GOP stronghold.

Additionally, errors in another county were reported. Biden’s massive increase in Michigan’s poll numbers was also because Shiawassee county noted 153,710 for Biden, when their number should have been 15,371. With those numbers adjusted, Decision Desk HQ puts Biden at 49.51 percent, and Trump at 48.93 percent. Still a very close race.



